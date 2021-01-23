mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Skies And Wiz Khalifa Collaborate For A Second Time On "Excite Me"

Abby Wright
January 23, 2021 16:08
Excite Me
Lil Skies Feat. Wiz Khalifa

The collaborative track comes off of Lil Skies’ new album "Unbothered."


Lil Skies and Wiz Khalifa address the jealous haters and freak h*es on their second collaborative track, called “Excite Me.” On the track, Wiz and Skies flex their money and assert their role as professionals in the industry, telling anyone trying to mess with them to back off. The first of the duo’s collaborations came on Wiz Khalifa’s 2018 album Rolling Papers 2 and was called “Fr Fr.” Lil Skies newest album, Unbothered, released on January 22nd and is available across all platforms now. 

22-year-old Lil Skies is a Pennsylvania native who began making music when he was only 12 years old. He even dropped out of college from Shippensburg University when his career began to take off, and his fanbase grew significantly. In 2017, Skies was offered a major deal from Atlantic Records after they caught wind of his single “Signs of Jealousy.” His debut mixtape Life of a Dark Rose was released in late 2017 and featured some of his most popular tracks, including “Nowadays (feat. Landon Cube)” and “Lust.” 

Wiz Khalifa is an artist that needs no introduction, quickly becoming a legend in the music industry after releasing his debut album Show and Prove in 2006. Wiz really rose to fame when he released “Black and Yellow” in 2010, and his song “See You Again” for the Furious 7 soundtrack charted at no. 1 for 12 non-consecutive weeks. 

Listen to Wiz and Lil Skies’ second collaborative track below. 

Quotable Lyrics
I'm super clean, she know I'm super mean
I pull up with the gang, pull up with the team, they hate that
Lil' shorty know I keep it real, I fuck her in the Maybach
I keep a Glock grip on my leg and fifty in my backpack

Lil Skies
Lil Skies Wiz Khalifa unbothered single collaboration
