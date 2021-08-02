This weekend, tragic news came out of Chicago when the Hip-Hop community learned that Chicago drill pioneer Edai 600 was shot multiple times and killed at the age of 32.

Edai was a notable Chicago rapper who made major waves during the height of the city's drill scene, and some of his most popular projects to date include 2014's Came From Nothing and Koopa The King.

As Chicago's drill era tragically loses another one of its most popular artists, Lil Reese, one of the city's most well-respected rappers has come forward to speak on Edai's passing.

"Rip edai," Lil Reese said in a recent tweet. "You grew up wit me all that shit you thought i had against you I didn’t ion wanna see nun of my niggas like that cause when I just got graze you was checking up on me lowkey worried free cdai man."

See Lil Reese's tribute to the late Chicago rapper below.

Reese's statement follows tributes from Edai's fellow Chicago Drill rappers and other music authorities in the city, including FBG Duck's mother and Young Money Dre.

RIP, Edai.