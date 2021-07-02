If there is one thing Boosie Badazz is going to do, it's give commentary on the culture. The rapper regularly sits down with VladTV where he is asked questions about all things trending on social media, and we recently reported on Boosie sharing his thoughts about Lil Reese's troubles. In two years, Reese has been attacked in his hometown of Chicago as a victim of gun violence. In 2019, he was struck in the neck, and months ago, he was hospitalized after a bullet grazed his eye.

Boosie suggested that Reese won't leave Chicago because he may feel "safer at home" or possibly, Reese doesn't want to look like a "coward" by leaving.

"That was, both of them was for me before I went to prison," said Boosie. "I felt more safer at home. I always felt like if I left Baton Rouge they would turn on me." However, when Lil Reese was made aware of Boosie's comments, he took to Twitter to deny any claims that being viewed as a coward was a factor in his staying in the Windy City.

"[Crying emojis] tell Boosie I said all that ion wanna look like a coward sh*t dead that ain't the reason I got real life sh*t going on I move when I wanna move," Reese tweeted. He also sent a tweet about VladTV's article title, adding, "Lol just change yo title bro he wasn’t saying it like that you reaching to hard."

Reese also made it clear that he has no problems with Boosie. Check out his responses below.