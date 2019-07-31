Lil Reese Drops Off "GetBackGang 2" Ft. Chief Keef & Fredo Santana

Lil Reese might not have reached the same type of commercial success as Chief Keef but he's continued to be a staple in Chicago's drill scene. In the past two years, he's been dropping a ton of heat. He joined forces with Lil Durk for the Supa Vultures EP and released three solo projects. Now, he comes through with his latest project, the follow-up to 2018's GetBackGang. The follow-up project is a quick nine-track project, running for a little over 20 minutes in time. Reese holds down the majority of the project on his own but he does enlist some frequent collaborators for some help. Chief Keef appears on "BBQ" while Reese included a posthumous Fredo Santana verse on the previously-released single, "What It Do."

Peep the project below.