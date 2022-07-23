Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation trial concluded several weeks ago (though it doesn't seem either of them is entirely pleased with the final verdict), but that doesn't mean the world has stopped talking about it just yet.

Back in May, Euphoria star and singer Dominic Fike revealed that he has "hot" visions of the Aquaman actress beating him up that seem to fulfill at least one of his fantasies.

The "Cancel Me" hitmaker isn't the only one feeling this way, it seems. 21-year-old Lil Pump revealed recently that he shares a similar sentiment, and is convinced that Heard is the woman for him.

"Amber Heard, I need you in my life," the declared on his Instagram Story earlier this week. "I love toxic bitches and I'll let you shit in my bed fa sho!"

If Lil Pump's comments are confusing to you, you may have missed the part of Depp and his ex's defamation trial when they recounted the incident when a pile of feces was found in the couple's bed (on Johnny's side) by a housekeeper.

Heard has long maintained that the deed was done by one of her dogs, but the Disney actor and his legal team feel it was an act of revenge against Depp on her part.

The mother of one has yet to respond to Lil Pump's heartfelt declaration of adoration, but this isn't the first time he's pulled such a stunt. A few years back, the "Gucci Gang" rapper attempted to get the attention of Miranda Cosgrove of iCarly fame in a similar manner, though it doesn't seem to have worked either.

