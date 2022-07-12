Amber Heard is currently holding up in the Hamptons following her recent loss in court to her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. The Pirates of the Caribbean star had sued her for defamation and was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages regarding a 2018 op-ed Heard penned for The Washington Post.

The New York Post reports that Heard was seen twice in the past two weeks at Le Bilboquet in Sag Harbor.

“It was a casual dinner,” one source said of seeing the actress. “A few people noticed her. She seemed to be enjoying herself.”



Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

Heard was first noticed in the Hamptons back in June with her sister, Whitney, and Whitney’s two children at the restaurant, Calissa.

Heard's Hamptons stay comes as her legal team prepares to ask that the verdict in the aforementioned defamation trial be thrown out as they request a mistrial. They cite a discrepancy over juror 15, and argue the judgment is "inconsistent and irreconcilable" with the jury concluding each star defamed the other. This is a reference to the fact that Heard was also awarded a settlement for her countersuit against Depp.

Depp's legal team has called the request "frivolous."

"Following a six-week jury trial, a jury of Ms. Heard's peers rendered a verdict against her in virtually all respects. Though understandably displeased with the outcome of trial, Ms. Heard has identified no legitimate basis to set aside in any respect the jury's decision. Virginia law is clear that a verdict is not to be set aside unless it is 'plainly wrong or without evidence to support it,'" Depp's lawyers have said, according to Yahoo Entertainment.

