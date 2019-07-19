Lil Pump Links With Quavo & French Montana On "Pose To Do"

Miami rapper Lil Pump took a break from flexing on the 'Gram to drop off his latest single, "Pose To Do" featuring French Montana and Quavo. On the Mally Mall-produced track, the Migos rapper is responsible for the chorus while Pump and Montana trade verses about rejecting "scammer b*tches" and focusing on the one woman they want to hook up with.

Back in February, Pump dropped off his sophomore effort Harverd Dropout that debuted at the No. 7 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. He's been enjoying the fruits of his successes since then by touring the world, hitting festival stages, and spending his money as lavishly as possible. The 18-year-old also recently purchased a $4.5 million mansion in an exclusive area of Miami Beach, just one of many luxury investments Pump has no problem flaunting in front of his naysayers.

Quotable Lyrics

Bad b*tches all around me, hundred acres keep me grounded (Grounded)

Phantom speedin' through Calabasas, like Robert Downey (Ooh, Haan)

Hottest in my town, talk the sauce, f*ckin' drowning (Yeah, Haan)

Turn into the max until he free Max out the county, haan