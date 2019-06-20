Lil Pump & Sheck Wes Go On A "Shopping Spree" With Murda Beatz

Murda Beatz wants to take over the summer. After collaborating with Chance The Rapper on his single "GRoCERIES," the mega-producer has officially returned with another new hit. This time, he's working with some of the most buzzworthy young stars that the game has to offer. "Gucci Gang" and "Mo Bamba" reached similar heights, becoming two of the most popular rap songs in the last couple of years. Lil Pump and Sheck Wes have been eating good as a result and they're looking to renew the success with another smash hit. Perhaps they'll be able to get one together on Murda Beatz' new song "Shopping Spree."

Canadian producer Murda Beatz started to tease a new song this week and right now, it's out in select international markets. Scheduled to hit streaming services worldwide at midnight, "Shopping Spree" has Jetski and Sheck bragging about how they're buying out entire stores around the globe. From Patek Philippe watches to $350K cars, the duo knows how to make the general population jealous of their wealth. Of course, considering this is Murda Beatz' song, we've got to shout out his stellar production. Murda is the real star of the show, coming up with another solid beat and expanding his already-impressive catalog.

What do you think of this one?

Quotable Lyrics:

I crashed your car and went bought a new one

I'ma go boot up, I'm in a label meeting and I pulled up with two sluts

Let's go boot up, and I got a lean gut just like Buddha

But I might shoot ya, ride around with a 38-year-old cougar