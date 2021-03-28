Lil Nas X has made waves with his "MONTERO" music video and people are extremely angered by his use of Satan and any sort of devilish imagery. The Twitter Christians have been in a shambolic state for the last couple of days now and it doesn't seem like they will be looking to stop anytime soon. The Illuminati conspiracies are in full swing, and Lil Nas X is loving every single second of it.

His MSCHF x Nike Air Max 97 "Satan's Shoe" collaboration has also been catching eyes as of late, especially with the fact that the midsole will have a drop of blood in it. There are only 666 pairs in circulation, and many are worried about the curses they will put on people. As a result of the backlash, Lil Nas X decided to troll fans with a bit of an apology.

As you can see, Lil Nas X starts out with a sincere tone although he eventually cuts to the scene in his music video where he seduces the devil. It was the modern-day equivalent to a rickroll and we're sure all of his haters and fellow HNHH commenters will be upset to their core over this.

At this stage, Lil Nas X really doesn't care what people have to say, and we doubt he'll be changing this mentality, anytime soon.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy