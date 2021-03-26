On the heels of the release of his latest single "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X took time to reflect on his journey. During the height of his "Old Town Road" crazy back in 2019, Lil Nas X took a risk and decided to share with the world that he's gay. The response to his revelation was divided, especially in the Rap community, and since that time, Lil Nas X has navigated the reactions from both the public and people in his personal life. He's spoken out about sharing his sexuality with a global audience filled with critics and more recently, he penned a letter to his 14-year-old self about why he broke his own vow of silence.



"I wrote a song with our name in it," wrote Lil Nas X. "It's about a guy i met last summer. i know we promised to never come out publicly, i know we promised to never be 'that' type of gay person, i know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist. you see this is very scary for me, people will be angry, they will say i'm pushing an agenda. but the truth is, i am."

"The agenda to make people stay the f*ck out of other people's lives and stop dictating who they should be," the rapper continued. "Sending you love from the future." Have you seen the music video for "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) yet? Check out Lil Nas X's post and a few reactions below.