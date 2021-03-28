Satan's Shoes
- Pop CultureSNL Delivers Lil Nas X Parody Where He Twerks On God, Lil Nas X ReactsLil Nas X couldn't help but find the parody to be humorous.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersLil Nas X Slams Nike For Blocking The Sale Of "Satan's Shoes"Lil Nas X feels as though Nike is stifling the creativity of those who made the customs.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersLil Nas X Reacts To Nike Lawsuit Against "Satan's Shoe"Nike has officially launched a lawsuit against MSCHF for trademark infringement.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersLil Nas X Satan Shoe Creator Reveals Whose Blood Was UsedLil Nas X's latest shoe has come with quite a bit of controversy.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersLil Nas X Flexes On Haters After "Satan Shoe" Sells Out InstantlyThe controversy ended up paying off for Lil Nas X.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersTrevor Lawrence Draws The Line At Lil Nas X's Satan ShoeLil Nas X continues to polarize people with his sneakers.By Alexander Cole
- AnticsLil Nas X Hilariously Trolls Fans With Nike Air Max 97 ApologyLil Nas X is a master of social media antics.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersLil Nas X's Nike Air Max 97 "Satan" Collab Leads To Calamity On TwitterLil Nas X's new Nike shoe has some people in shambles.By Alexander Cole