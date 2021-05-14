Lil Nas X says he has new music dropping next week, ahead of his performance on Saturday Night Live. The rapper has previously teased that he'd be debuting at least one new song during the show.

"SUN GOES DOWN 5•21 PRESAVE LINK IN BIO," Nas wrote in an Instagram post revealing new artwork for the upcoming music. His SNL appearance is scheduled for one night later.



Amy Sussman / Getty Images

It's been a crazy year for Nas, who was thrust into the front of the pop culture discourse when he released the highly stylized video for his single, "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)." The visuals feature Nas giving Satan a lap-dance, which was highly criticized by numerous conservative media pundits.

The "Old Town Road" singer was recently profiled by British GQ, during which he admitted that he was jealous of Billie Eilish after he lost the Grammy for Record of the Year to her at last year's Grammy Awards.

"Damn, but how? I have the biggest song. That isn't fair," Nas said, describing his emotions at the time.

He continued: "I put all that energy I was feeling onto her. It became jealousy that wasn't warranted," said Nas X. "You have the longest-running number-one song, why the f*ck are you jealous about this award? We are already so blessed. Even if you don’t have these things, you’re here. You’re still alive. You exist. You shouldn’t have any reason to be jealous.”