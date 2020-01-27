mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Nas X & Nas Premiere "Rodeo" Remix At Grammys

Milca P.
January 27, 2020 00:59
226 Views
10
0
Columbia RecordsColumbia Records
Columbia Records

Rodeo (Remix)
Lil Nas X Feat. Nas

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Lil Nas & Big Nas unite!


Sunday night was a big night for Lil Nas X. The Gerogia-bred breakout star landed two total Grammy wins, walking away with Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video for his "Old Town Road." 

He would take to the stage to perform the track and its many remixed versions alongside the likes of Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS, Diplo, and Mason Ramsey. The most surprising link-up, however, was when Lil Nas X connected with the Orignal as Nasir Jones graced the stage to lend his vocals in a live remix of Lil Nas' "Rodeo" track.

The cut originally featured Cardi b when it appeared on Lil Nas X's debut 7 project and as he and Nas performed the cut live, the new track concurrently dropped for our listening pleasure. 

"It feels amazing to have a track with Nas, and for Nas to acknowledge me," Lil Nas X said ahead of the release. "This is the last thing I would have expected to be doing."

Enjoy the Redoe remix below

Quotable Lyrics

I might spin the block on twelve horses
Buy the block and get a boss bitch
Grown man, but when the Henny hit
I might Milly Rock to get up off it

Lil Nas X Nas new music Songs new song rodeo
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Nas X & Nas Premiere "Rodeo" Remix At Grammys
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject