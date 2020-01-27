Lil Nas X & Nas Premiere "Rodeo" Remix At Grammys

Sunday night was a big night for Lil Nas X. The Gerogia-bred breakout star landed two total Grammy wins, walking away with Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video for his "Old Town Road."

He would take to the stage to perform the track and its many remixed versions alongside the likes of Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS, Diplo, and Mason Ramsey. The most surprising link-up, however, was when Lil Nas X connected with the Orignal as Nasir Jones graced the stage to lend his vocals in a live remix of Lil Nas' "Rodeo" track.

The cut originally featured Cardi b when it appeared on Lil Nas X's debut 7 project and as he and Nas performed the cut live, the new track concurrently dropped for our listening pleasure.

"It feels amazing to have a track with Nas, and for Nas to acknowledge me," Lil Nas X said ahead of the release. "This is the last thing I would have expected to be doing."

Enjoy the Redoe remix below

Quotable Lyrics

I might spin the block on twelve horses

Buy the block and get a boss bitch

Grown man, but when the Henny hit

I might Milly Rock to get up off it