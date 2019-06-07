mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Mosey & Chris Brown Hit The "G Walk" As A Duo

Alex Zidel
June 07, 2019 11:06
Lil Mosey enlists Chris Brown as they "G Walk" to the top.


We all know that Chris Brown is one of the most talented men in the industry. He's used his platform to showcase just how proficient he is as a dancer, singer, rapper, and overall artist. Lil Mosey is still unproven but he carries mountains of potential around with him. At just seventeen-years-old, Mosey is already one of the more melodic members of the new school. He's bound to have a prosperous career if he continues on this path and today he continues his journey to superstardom. "G Walk" marks the first collaboration between Lil Mosey and Chris Brown.

With a piano-driven beat and another catchy flow, Lil Mosey starts off the affair with a hook and the first verse. Midway through, Chris Brown can't contain himself as he jumps in for ad-lib duty before dropping his own verse. In his signature way, Breezy flawlessly flexes his vocals in a sing-rap sort of way, complementing Mosey's style and issuing him an important co-sign this early in his career.

What do you think of the new collaboration between Lil Mosey and Chris Brown? Let us know in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Run up in your crib, three deep, when you not home
Ran that bitch for the cheese, n***a, like it's Provologne
And I got a stick make you freeze, n***a, Frozone
Bad kid been the fucking movement, now we all on 

