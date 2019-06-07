Lil Mosey & Chris Brown Hit The "G Walk" As A Duo

We all know that Chris Brown is one of the most talented men in the industry. He's used his platform to showcase just how proficient he is as a dancer, singer, rapper, and overall artist. Lil Mosey is still unproven but he carries mountains of potential around with him. At just seventeen-years-old, Mosey is already one of the more melodic members of the new school. He's bound to have a prosperous career if he continues on this path and today he continues his journey to superstardom. "G Walk" marks the first collaboration between Lil Mosey and Chris Brown.

With a piano-driven beat and another catchy flow, Lil Mosey starts off the affair with a hook and the first verse. Midway through, Chris Brown can't contain himself as he jumps in for ad-lib duty before dropping his own verse. In his signature way, Breezy flawlessly flexes his vocals in a sing-rap sort of way, complementing Mosey's style and issuing him an important co-sign this early in his career.

What do you think of the new collaboration between Lil Mosey and Chris Brown? Let us know in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Run up in your crib, three deep, when you not home

Ran that bitch for the cheese, n***a, like it's Provologne

And I got a stick make you freeze, n***a, Frozone

Bad kid been the fucking movement, now we all on