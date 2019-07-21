Niatia Jessica Kirkland, better known by her stage name Lil Mama, has been keeping quite the low profile lately. Last we reported on her, she had appeared on New York's Elléments Magazine cover for their Body Issue where she spoke about loving the skin you're in. Showing off her petite frame, she captioned the series of photos, which she shared on Instagram, "When They Call Me Skinny, I Tell Them At least it’s The Skin I was Born In See @ellementsmagazine Body Issue, Cover and Story." She also used the hashtags "#Pride" and "#StopNaturalBodyShaming." The New York born rapper, singer, actress, and motivational speaker is known for advocating body positivity, as well as loving your natural features, proudly rocking her natural hair on multiple occasions. She does also have a pretty outlandish style sometimes too though, and now, she seems to be channeling that, opting for a completely... out of this world 'do, which she took to Instagram to preview.

"ORANGE JU BLESSED☢️" she punnily captioned the photo, which showed what appeared to be a bald-headed Lil Mama (there does seem to be a very discreet fade situation happening too though), with some bright orange, hip-grazing ponytails. Her outfit had orange details to go along with the peculiar 'do, and Lil Mama seemed to be absolutely loving it, so we can't really hate. What are your opinions?