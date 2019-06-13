Throughout her career, Lil Mama has been an advocate of body positivity. The 29-year-old covers the latest issue of New York's Elléments Magazine for their Body Issue where she speaks about loving the skin you're in. She shared a handful of sexy images from her feature on Instagram including one with a caption that reads, "When They Call Me Skinny, I Tell Them At least it’s The Skin I was Born In See @ellementsmagazine Body Issue, Cover and Story." She also used the hashtags "#Pride" and "#StopNaturalBodyShaming."

The James Anthony-photographed spread features the rapper wearing nothing but heels and a pink, floor-length fur in one series and a barely there bikini in the other. After uploading the photos, Lil Mama had a slew of support from her famous friends including Trina who dropped diamond emojis, Justina Valentine who said her photos were "so dope," TLC's T-Boz who gave her props, as well as many others including Big Freedia, Megan Good, Charlie Baltimore, and even Cardi B who wrote, "Saw this pic on @hollywoodunlocked and you look bomb ass f*ck !!! Keep it goin !"