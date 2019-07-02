mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Gotit Releases New Song "Pop My Sh*t"

Alex Zidel
July 02, 2019 17:31
Lil Gotit comes through with visuals for his latest track.


We got to hear some new music from Lil Keed a few weeks ago when he dropped his project Long Live Mexico, which featured an appearance from his brother Lil Gotit. Gotit has been on the rise for about a year, establishing himself as one of the up-next frontrunners in Atlanta. With so much talent in Georgia, Keed and Gotit have proven themselves to be a potent duo, often dropping straight heat for their fans. This week, Gotit decided to treat his fans to some new music, continuing a ferocious run and banking on his work ethic in "Pop My Shit."

The new song is accompanied by a video, which has the rapper popping wheelies on his bike. He mobs out with his posse in the clip, rolling with dozens of his boys and singing to the camera.

What do you think of Lil Gotit's new song and video?

Quotable Lyrics:

I count up that check, that's my backbone
Water came through with a blindfold
Big Balenci's, don't get stepped on

Via YOUTUBE
