Lil Gotit Releases New Song "Pop My Sh*t"

We got to hear some new music from Lil Keed a few weeks ago when he dropped his project Long Live Mexico, which featured an appearance from his brother Lil Gotit. Gotit has been on the rise for about a year, establishing himself as one of the up-next frontrunners in Atlanta. With so much talent in Georgia, Keed and Gotit have proven themselves to be a potent duo, often dropping straight heat for their fans. This week, Gotit decided to treat his fans to some new music, continuing a ferocious run and banking on his work ethic in "Pop My Shit."

The new song is accompanied by a video, which has the rapper popping wheelies on his bike. He mobs out with his posse in the clip, rolling with dozens of his boys and singing to the camera.

What do you think of Lil Gotit's new song and video?

Quotable Lyrics:

I count up that check, that's my backbone

Water came through with a blindfold

Big Balenci's, don't get stepped on