Over the last couple of years, Lil Durk has seen a massive career resurgence that has put him on the map alongside some of the biggest artists in the world. The Chicago artist even dropped a collaborative album with Lil Baby earlier this year, called Voice Of The Heroes which ended up being well-received by fans. He is an artist who has a big spotlight on him right now, and it should come as no surprise that his lyrics are being looked at a lot closer as a result.

If you've been following Durk for quite some time, then you would know that he has name-dropped the dead quite a bit in his songs, and typically, it is done in a negative light. These actions can have massive real-life implications, which could only exacerbate bad situations. Durk is well-aware of this, and he is looking to change his ways.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

While talking to Twitter, Lil Durk gave a message to his fans saying "I’m not mentioning the dead in my songs no more or performing songs with they name in it." This latest tweet comes after a recent podcast episode between 6ix9ine and Wack100, where the two had a heated confrontation about dissing the dead. This is a topic that is a hot-button issue right now, and it would only make sense that Durk would deliver his stance.

This is a sentiment that Durk has expressed in the past. For instance, back in January, Durk said he would do the same thing, albeit he never mentioned anything about performing.

Either way, it's clear that Durk is looking to make a big change in his music, and only time will tell whether or not he honors that promise.