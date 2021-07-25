Miami is the place to be this weekend. Rolling Loud is back up and running, despite concerns over COVID-19. Friday boasted performances from Lil Baby, A$AP Rocky, and more while Saturday's festivities closed out with a performance from Travis Scott who debuted brand new music off of Utopia.



@RollingLoud/@simonchasalow

Lil Durk also touched the stage last night where he delivered a stellar performance alongside a live band. The rapper ran through many of his hit records, both old and new, and brought out a few friends for the ride. First off, India Royale showed face during his set. Then, Durk invited Lil Baby on stage for a performance of their The Voice Of The Heroes cut, "Hat's Off."

For the first installment of Rolling Loud since the pandemic, Durk also made a concerted effort to pay his respects to King Von. During his show, he did a live rendition of "Took Her To The O."



@RollingLoud/@simonchasalow

Rolling Loud's festivities conclude tonight with Post Malone serving as the headliner. Other performers on the docket include Gucci Mane, Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby, Rick Ross, Hack Harlow, Rod Wave, and Yung Bleu. Pooh Shiesty still appears on the Rolling Loud schedule for 9:40 p.m. on the Monster Energy stage, though there's likely a replacement since the 1017 rapper is still incarcerated.