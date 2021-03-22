Lil Baby is an adequate hustler and rapper but basketball clearly isn't his forte. The rapper was paired with 2 Chainz during All-Star Weekend for a two-on-two game against Quavo and Jack Harlow. The winners received a cash prize of $500K plus Bleacher Report vowed to match the cash prize as a donation to HBCU's. 2 Chainz and Lil Baby lost against Quavo and Jack Harlow but it was Baby who found himself getting clowned for the remainder of the weekend.

It seems that all of the memes and jokes towards Baby have lit a fire under his ass. The rapper is seemingly fed up with the jokes surrounding his basketball skills and demanded that Quavo and Jack Harlow accept a rematch. However, he did preface the request by stating that he needs 90 days to get himself prepared for it. "Give me three months I'm setting one of these up!! Y'all got me fucced up," he wrote on his Instagram Story with a video of Harlow and himself shooting before the game.

The Internet revisited Baby's highlight reel, reminding themselves that even three months probably won't be enough time to sharpen his skillset. However, it seems that his "Finesse Out The Gang Way" collaborator Lil Durk is willing to lend a helping hand. The rapper slid under the comment section of Akademiks post, stating that he's willing to assist Baby in his win against Harlow and Quavo. "All he gotta do is call me," he wrote.

Durk's skills on the court have made him one of the most reputable rappers with handles. He previously sent out a challenge to Chris Brown, Tory Lanez and Quavo to put $10K down on a game. During an interview with HNHH in 2018, the rapper revealed that he heard back from all three of them, though he admitted: "it's just right time and place." In terms of the best rapper basketball player in the game, Durk said, "I ain’t played him yet but I’d definitely bet on Quavo."

Will we finally get to see Durk and Quavo face-off on the basketball court?