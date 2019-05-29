Things have been going pretty well for Lil Durk in the past year or so. He announced that he was leaving Def Jam and ended up signing a new deal with Alamo, the label that released his latest album, Signed To The Streets 3. Since then, he's been steadily releasing new visuals for the project and also served as a supporting act on Meek Mill's "Motivation" tour this past spring. Shortly after, he went on his own headlining "STTS3" tour, Unfortunately, it seems like he's been quietly dealing with some legal issues as well.

Lil Durk took to social media to reveal that he'll be turning himself in to authorities tomorrow. He didn't share many details pertaining to why he had to turn himself in. He hasn't had any recent run-ins with the law either, at least none that have been publicly documented. According to XXL, his last arrest happened in June 2013 when police discovered he had a firearm. He was later charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. We hope that things work out for Durk.

Unfortunately, his recent legal drama comes a few months after his father's release from prison. The rapper took to social media to celebrate his release.

We'll keep you posted on any more information pertaining to Durk's legal situation.