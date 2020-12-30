Lil Durk Is "Coming Clean" Surrounded By Women In His Latest Video

Lil Durk drops the video for "Coming Clean" days after releasing The Voice.

A week after releasing the video for "Backdoor", Lil Durk is back with more visuals. Entering into the new year with a vengeance, Durkio is not laying back on a humble tip but rather showing the world that he means business, and is now expecting 200K for a show. Going harder than ever, championing the life and legacy of his late OTF artist and lifelong friend, King Von.

Although his music speaks for itself, Durk is letting the naysayers and Tekashi know that his album, The Voice is doing numbers. 6ix9ine distastefully mentioned that Lil Durk was using King Von's name for promo, to which Durk responded, "80k first week with 5hrs promo. Stop playing with The Voice #DOIT4VON."

In his "Coming Clean" video, Lil Durk is clearly not sweating no beef but enjoying his time, surrounded by women in black lingerie that are cooking for him and down to shoot flicks, for the fun of it, at his request. Ironic, because the song is about Durk coming clean to a woman in his life and professing his undying love for her and her macaroni-gushing-good stuff. I for one hope she doesn't see this video or is able to separate the artist from their art.

Take a look for yourself in Lil Durk's "Coming Clean" video above.