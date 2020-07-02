The numbers are in, and that includes first-week tallies for Lil Durk's Just Cause Ya'll Waited 2 Deluxe and Smokepurpp's Florida Jit. Despite Lil Durk coming through with the re-up, he still managed to turn in an impressive 40k in album-equivalent units, a testament to the rapper's loyal following. On the other hand, Smokepurpp's latest endeavor didn't exactly set the charts ablaze, clocking in with 5k album-equivalent units sold.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

It's a shame, as in many ways Florida Jit is Smokepurpp's best project yet. Yet given the relatively low first-week numbers, perhaps it's safe to say that the honeymoon phase with SoundCloud rap has come to a resounding end. To be fair, the subgenre was divisive up the bat, with some going so far as to deem the likes of Purpp and his partner in crime Lil Pump to be harbingers of hip-hop's death. Considering that some of those same skeptics predicted he'd be gone within a year, the fact that Purpp is still holding it down speaks to his appeal as a cult act.

And that's okay -- in truth, many artists tend to focus entirely on numbers, coming to define themselves by their chart position alone. Regardless of how you might feel about sales in general, it's still interesting to gauge what the climate is feeling these days -- do you think Durk and Purpp held it down with these new releases?