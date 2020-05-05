Just Cause Y'all Waited 2
- NumbersLil Durk & Smokepurpp's First Week Sales Numbers RevealedThe first-week sales numbers for both Lil Durk and Smokepurpp's new projects have arrived, painting two different pictures. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsLil Durk Is Fighting His Demons On "Pass The Water"Lil Durk is getting real on the first track of the "Just Cause Y'all Waited 2" Deluxe album.By Alexander Cole
- NewsLil Durk Flexes His Storytelling Abilities On "Denied In UK"This bonus song from "Just Cause Y'all Waited 2" will definitely have you in your feelings.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Durk Announces "Just Cause Y'all Waited 2" Deluxe Release DateLil Durk shares the release date and cover artwork for the deluxe edition of "Just Cause Y'all Waited 2."By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Durk Hypes "Just Cause Ya'll Waited 2" DeluxeLil Durk is clearly excited to drop off the deluxe edition of his upcoming "Just Cause Y'all Waited 2." By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosLil Durk Releases Powerful Visuals For "Street Prayer"Lil Durk returns with new visuals off of his latest project.By Aron A.
- Music VideosLil Durk Drops Off "Doin Too Much" VisualsLil Durk debuts a brand new music video for "Doin Too Much."By Rose Lilah
- NewsLil Durk Comes Through With Honest Reflections On "Street Affection"Lil Durk is showing off his emotional and melodic side on "Street Affection."By Alexander Cole
- NewsLil Durk & Gunna Connect On "Gucci Gucci"Following the release of "Just Cause Ya'll Waited 2," Lil Durk and Gunna connect on the brooding banger "Gucci Gucci."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicStream Lil Durk's "Just Cause Y'all Waited 2" AlbumLil Durk delivers his new album, "Just Cause Y'all Waited 2" with features from Lil Baby, Polo G, Gunna, and G Herbo.By Lynn S.
- NewsLil Durk Calls On Lil Baby & Polo G For "3 Headed Goat" SingleLil Durk readies the release of his forthcoming project "Just Cause Y'all Waited 2" by dropping his single "3 Headed Goat" featuring Lil Baby & Polo G.By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Durk Taps Polo G, Lil Baby, Gunna & More For "Just Cause Y'all Waited 2" TracklistLil Durk unveils the official tracklist for Just Cause Y'all Waited 2."By Rose Lilah