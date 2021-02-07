Kanye Westhas only gotten more polarizing with time but perhaps, at the end of whatever era this is, we'll receive a body of work that seems worth it all. That's thinking optimistically but still, we're excited to hear what he has in store for the future, especially as he worked with younger artists. 'Ye's ability to enlist younger artists and apply their sound to his vision remains one of his strongest characteristics as a producer.



Getty Images

It seems like there's a possibility that we'll be hearing from Kanye West and Lil Durk in the near future. On Saturday, a photo of the two Chicago natives kicking it surfaced, though it's unclear when the photo was taken. According to Twitter page @photosofkanye, the two linked up in early October in what appears to be Kanye's land in Wyoming.

Durk is fresh off of the release of the deluxe edition of his latest album, The Voice. The album is expected to move 85K units this week, marking Durk's highest-selling week to date. The deluxe edition of the album was led by the release of the "Kanye Krazy" music video where Durk recreated some of Ye's most iconic looks. The video earned the Chicago rapper praise fromLil Wayne. Given that the two were seen kicking with each other a few months back, perhaps Durk ultimately received Yeezy's blessing before dropping the video.