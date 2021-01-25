We've come a very long way since the days when Chance The Rapper was crooning, "I met Kanye West, I'm never going to fail". Since then, Chance The Rapper released his much-critiqued debut studio album The Big Day, which many on social media would be quick to declare a failure. This weekend, things got even worse for Chano after the rapper was seemingly on the other end of a screaming showdown from his idol and mentor, and it was all captured on video.

As previously reported, a video leaked from an alleged documentary that Kanye West could be planning to release alongside his next studio album. In the video, Kanye stands up and starts violently screaming at Chance The Rapper. The unintelligible argument seemed extremely tense, and Chance "liked" some tweets that could explain what actually went down. "Apparently chance wasn't there to work on the album but just to talk to kanye, and kanye being in an extremely manic episode didn't take it lightly," wrote one of the tweets that Chance liked. Another situates the viewer, claiming that this was shortly after his Twitter rant about Kris Jenner.



Reactions have been loud in the days following the video's leak, with people joking about what Ye is screaming about. "Kanye telling chance his version of waves is trash and its not going on the album," laughed one person. "Kanye heard Chance rap Hot Shower and went crazy on him," said another popular account.

