Despite everything happening in the world this year, several artists have taken advantage of the situation to deliver some of their best musical efforts ever. One of them is Lil Baby, who has hit his stride and is currently rising ever-so-rapidly to become one of the most popular artists in the entire world.

In each of the last three weeks, Lil Baby's new album My Turn has stood strong at #1 on the Billboard 200. It is expected to stay there for another week with a slow release slate planned for the next seven days. Keeping his momentum strong, it has been reported that the Atlanta star can enjoy a tremendous new title, earning the album with the most streams this year.

Spending its fourth week on top of the chart, Baby has officially passed The Weeknd as the artist with the most-streamed album of the year. My Turn has beaten After Hours on the tally and since his sales are maintaining, he might be on pace to finish the year with the highest numbers. Then again, Drake is apparently working on something big...

