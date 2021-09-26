Patek Phillipe's are among the most sought-after watches among timepiece fanatics. Last week, Lil Baby found himself in some hot water after he was exposed for owning a fake Patek. The rapper later sent several shots at the jeweler who sold it to him, though he was apparently later compensated with four diamond-encrusted rings.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The folks over at Rafaello & Co., the company that sold the fake watch to Baby, said that they're taking extra precautions with the watches they procure. Gabriel Jacobs recently sat down for an interview with TMZ where he explained that he didn't really do his due diligence about the watch he sold Lil Baby. He said that the watch was made from platinum, and felt like an authentic Patek. Jacobs added that two other dealers weren't able to tell the difference, either.

"Even this morning, one of the dealers comes to me and says, 'Gabe... I was going to buy it from you. I couldn't even tell,'" said Jacobs. Moving forward, he said that he's going to hire a professional watch authenticator to make sure this doesn't happen again.

Jacobs explained that he already gave Lil Baby roughly $3M worth of jewelry for the Met Gala and he had no intention of selling him a fake watch.

"Even if he wasn't the hardest artist. Even if he was just whatever, what do I gain by that? Like, that's what I want the public and people to understand," he said in response to the backlash. "For $400,000 or $300,000, why would I ruin my reputation?"

Check out Gabriel Jacobs' interview below.

