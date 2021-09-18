Earlier this week, Lil Durk warned people to beware of jewelers selling fake items and it didn't take long for Lil Baby to surface with a complaint. The rapper was outed for wearing a fake Patek, and after going viral, the Georgia rapper was upset to find out that the piece he spent $400K on was not real. He called out the "after market" jewelers who are taking advantage of customers looking to support high-end designers.

This evening (September 17), Lil Baby ushered in the weekend by calling out a specific jeweler who he claims sold him fake items.

"Now @rafaelloandco y’all Kno better then to sell ME of all people a FAKE Or anything that could be called a FAKE !" said the rapper. "I stand on my name the same way y’all should ! Ain’t no such thing as a mistake when that money involved [shrug emoji]!! Don’t Fuccin Play Wit me Cause when I’m on that I’m on that [red devil emoji] #ansameforyoup*ssyassn*ggas #dontplaywitbaby."

The jeweler has not yet responded to the allegations that their pieces for Lil Baby were fake, but the accusation could be bad for business, especially considering they have plenty of celebrity clients. Check it out below.