A post made by Lil Baby has the public reevaluating their economic statuses. The rapper often flashes cash, jewelry, and expensive vehicles, and as one of the leading rappers in the music industry, the money continues to stack for the Atlanta artist. Months ago, Baby celebrated his birthday with a star-studded event that reportedly brought in close to $1 million worth of gifts for the rapper, and on Friday (February 12), he gave his take on how to determine how wealthy someone is.



Cindy Ord / Staff / Getty Images

The 26-year-old shared a series of images to his Instagram page that showed the rapper bundled up while standing in the show. Lil Baby is seen fanning a wad of cash, all $100 bills, and in the last slide, there was an interesting "Poor" to "Super Rich" assessment of wealth. He wrote that this post was for "motivational purposes only," but Baby stood accused of being out of touch with the real world.

The "Wealth Level By Net-Worth" chart starts off with the poorest class, and they fall between $0 to $500k. "Middle class" folks are $500K to $2 million, and next is "upper middle class," between $2 million to $4 million. Eventually, we get to "wealthy" ($10 million to $30 million) before hitting up the "rich" sector that includes "lesser rich," "comfortable rich," "rich," "seriously rich," "truly rich," "filthy rich," and the top tier, "super rich" at $2 billion and higher.

This has elicited quite a few responses, especially from those that were under the belief that "wealthy" was classified as a higher financial position than "rich," so check out the chart below and let us know if you agree with Lil Baby.



Instagram