Just a couple of days ago, Lil Baby celebrated his 26th birthday while surrounded by friends and family. The Atlanta superstar has had plenty to be thankful for this year and as a result, he made sure to make his birthday party as lavish as possible. As we reported yesterday, Baby put on the "Ice Ball" which was a pretty incredible event sponsored by the jewelry store, Ice Box.

The party was attended by some of Lil Baby's closest friends, including Houston Rockets star James Harden, rapper 42 Dugg, P from QC, and of course, his girlfriend Jayda Cheaves.

In terms of gifts, Lil Baby was certainly spoiled as according to XXL, he received over $900K in items. For instance, James Harden hit Lil Baby with a Richard Mille watch and $100K in cash. Meanwhile, Cheaves pulled up with yet another $200K watch all while P delivered Baby a Bentley Continental GT which is also worth well over $200K.

Lil Baby also received some valuable gifts from the likes of his kids, as well as 42 Dugg. Needless to say, Lil Baby received a lot of love this past week and with all of his latest success in mind, you can't help but feel like the rapper is on top of the world right now.

