Last night, the YouTubers and TikTokers faced off in the latest event for celebrity boxing. Of course, when two of the biggest social media platforms link up for an event, there's going to be some blockbuster acts touching down for performances. Lil Baby was among those who hit the stage but before he did, he sat down with Charlamagne Tha God for a brief interview. While Baby remained apolitical in his preference between the YouTubers and TikTokers, he did seem interested in seeing some of his peers throw hands in the ring.



"I was telling you, man, we need to do this with the rappers," Charlamagne told Baby who seemed keen on using the relationships he's built within the industry to set up a hip-hop celebrity boxing match.

"I'm willin' to help set it up," Baby said.

"I think you can pull it off," replied Charlamagne. "What I'm noticin', everybody like to talk to each other on social media but, man, they could put some gloves on and hit the ring and handle they business."

With friction within hip-hop circles at an all-time high, Baby thought that an event of that nature would be "a hell of a situation." Charlamagne added that the YouTubers and TikTokers are "showing more heart" than the rappers to which Baby replied, "Naw, we just gotta set it up."

