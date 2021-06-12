Record producer Cisco Rosado and rapper Peter Gunz have had their fair share of beef during their time on VH1's Love & Hip Hop. In an attempt to settle it, the pair jumped into the ring Friday night to box it out, officiated by another cast member Rich Dollaz. The fight got pretty heated, and at one point it seemed that even the ref was getting punched in the midst of their fight. Things officially escalated when Rosado ripped his gloves off, wanting to fight Gunz without the protective padding of the gloves.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WE tv

Their fight proceeded the high profile fight of Lamar Odom and Aaron Carter, though the bout between the Love & Hip Hop stars was equally entertaining. Though it seems neither has any proper boxing experience, the two were truly going at it with inefficient yet powerful swipes at each other. The ref failed miserably at trying to get them off of each other, and the fighters' respective teams had to get involved. At that moment, Cisco took off his gloves and tried to approach Gunz, though his team held him back.

The ref can be heard screaming "get the man together" as Rosado attempts to turn the match into a street fight. The fight then continued into its last round, after which Rosado won by majority decision.

Later on in the night, singer Aaron Carter was knocked out by former LA Laker Lamar Odom.

Do you think Rosado was right to take the gloves off? Let us know and check out the clip below: