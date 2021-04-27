Lil Baby Grabs Megan Thee Stallion For "On Me" Remix

Their collaboration has been teased for a few weeks but it's finally arrived. Just days after Megan Thee Stallion announced she was taking a brief hiatus from music and social media, the superstar rapper has popped up with a new feature verse on the remix of Lil Baby's sultry "On Me" remix.

This track has been one of Lil Baby's recent success stories, being certified platinum after less than five months on the market. It has racked up over 400 million global streams since its release in December. The brand new Mike Ho-directed music video and a feature verse from the ice-cold Megan Thee Stallion will surely give it another boost.

Watch the video for the remix below and let us know if you think it's better than the original.

Quotable Lyrics:

Okay, he sensitive when it come to me

Talk sh*t like he runnin' me

He'll leave out and come right back

'Cause he know them b*tches can't f*ck with me

I don't understand how they go to sleep and then wake up in my business