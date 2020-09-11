Lil Baby Celebrates Incredible "My Turn" Milestone With "Forget That" Video

Lil Baby and Rylo Rodriguez release the music video for "Forget That" as Baby's album becomes the only double-platinum album released in 2020.

Lil Baby told the world that this was going to be his year. He was absolutely right.

Today, he is celebrating an insane milestone that seems too good to be true. With all of the great albums that have been released this year, it's crazy to believe that nobody has gone double-platinum yet but, according to Quality Control, Lil Baby has become the first artist to officially go double-platinum with an album in 2020.



His full-length project My Turn is filled with great songs, marking Baby's growth over the years, and he's celebrating by leaking out even more content from the album.

The new music video for "Forget That," his collaboration with Alabama's Rylo Rodriguez, is on video streaming platforms now.

In the clip, the two rappers are surrounded by models, money, and a Rolls-Royce whip. They show off the interior of the expensive vehicle, flexing for the camera before hopping into a Lamborghini and flaunting a little more.

Watch the new video above from Baby and Rylo and be sure to give My Turn another spin. Maybe it can hit triple-platinum before the end of the year?