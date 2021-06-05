After months of teasing, Lil Baby and Lil Durk pulled through on their promise and delivered their brand new collaborative effort, The Voice Of The Heroes. The project finds the two rappers merging their chemistry for undeniable bangers with a few guest appearances on the way. Overall, the project didn't disappoint, so it was only right that we included a few cuts off of the project on this week's Fire Emoji playlist on Spotify. "Medical" and "Hats Off" ft. Travis Scott make their way onto this week's Fire Emoji update.

It has been a while since Belly emerged with new music. Last year, he revealed that he was dealing with his own issues that came in the way of dropping another body of work. However, he kicked off the campaign for his next album with the release of "Zero Love" ft. Moneybagg Yo. It's an excellent offering from Belly that proves that his pen is still as sharp as ever.

Other additions on this week's playlist include the latest from Pressa who has been dominating streaming platforms with the success of "Attachments." We also have some brand new music from 21 Savage off of the Gully soundtrack, Yo Gotti and DaBaby, as well as new heat from Jasiah.

Check out this week's Fire Emoji update below.