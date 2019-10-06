Last night was the BET Hip Hop Awards and, while the ceremony will only air on Tuesday, we got a peak on social media of some of the attendees' looks. Lil Kim notably slayed the red carpet, rocking a metallic pink Gucci blazer. Gunna pulled up in Chanel suspenders, holding a puppy. While these were all winning outfits, the couple that stole the show was Lil Baby and his girlfriend, Jayda Cheaves.

While they rarely post photos together on Instagram, Lil Baby shared a little photoshoot that they took after the award show. The three photos show them posing in front of a white Rolls Royce at a gas station. The first is a serious picture to display their outfits. The hottest item has to be Cheaves' deconstructed Dior pants. Lil Baby also pulled off his all-black fit, including leather pants and fur-collared vest. Swiping right to the second photo of the series is rather shocking, as Cheaves is suddenly found bent over in front of her man.

Lil Baby and Cheaves have been quietly dating for a while now. Last November, the "Yes Indeed" rapper shared a photo of them together with the caption, "Keep Our Business To Ourselves." In February, they welcomed their first child - a son named Loyal Armani.