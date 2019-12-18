Now that the first Surviving R. Kelly docuseries has been released some time ago and helped shed light on the allegations of the disgraced singer that turned into real charges, Lifetime has announced a follow-up documentary on the aftermath. As we posted recently, Drea Kelly (R. Kelly's ex-wife) has expressed her anger with the network using her in the second doc and told TMZ of her plans to sue.

"I'm not happy with the aftercare and how the victims and survivors were handled throughout this entire process," she said. "They have a lawsuit coming their way because I told them, I vehemently -- I will not, will not be apart of, in any shape, form or fashion... I will not put my name on this documentary."



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Page Six now reports that Lifetime has officially responded to her lawsuit threat stating how her involvement in season two are just different clips from her first interview for the first documentary. Drea also claimed that the first doc had poor care for the victims when it came to counselling but executive producer Brie Miranda Bryant denied such claims to the publication.

"We had two therapists who were able to consult with the survivors and participants after every interview who were there throughout the duration [of production],” Brie stated. “We have, it may have hit 23 advocacy groups that have helped us during the making of the series to make sure we were staying within proper parameters."

Brie made it clear that Drea declined all support.