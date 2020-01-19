The Comedy Cellar is one of America's most well-known institutions in the world of comedy. The New York City venue has hosted most stand-up legends and continues to be a hub for up-and-coming talent and established acts alike. A stain was left on The Comedy Cellar's respected history when the owner allowed Louis C.K. to perform there in late 2018 after admitting to multiple incidents of sexual misconduct. Protesters gathered outside the club to express their disapproval of the disgraced comic being granted this platform. Leslie Jones protested this decision in her own way.

In a freshly-published profile for The New York Times, Jones divulged that she stopped performing at The Comedy Cellar in light of its support of Louis C.K. “I am at the age when I will get off the boat and get on another damn boat,” the former Saturday Night Live star said. The profile highlights that Jones was the only comedian to boycott the club for this reason. “I knew girls,” she told the Times, “and they got to walk into the club and see him talking to the owner. That ain’t cool.”

Jones has since returned to testing out material at The Comedy Cellar. Her comedy special for Netflix, Time Machine, was released this week and she is set to star in the Coming To America sequel.