The controversy involving Nicki Minaj and Jesy Nelson has calmed for the time being, but Leigh-Anne Pinnock reportedly addressed the drama at a recent dinner party. To recap, Nelson and Pinnock were groupmates in the international sensation Pop group Little Mix. Nelson recently collaborated on "Boyz" with Minaj, and soon, she was hit with several accusations of "blackfishing" and using a "blaccent" to appear as if she is not a white British woman.

Pinnock, a Black woman, was rumored to have DMed Nelson with a message about blackfishing and instead of it being a private exchange, Minaj was told about it. The rapper appeared on Livestream with Nelson where she called out Pinnock, told her off while laughing about it with her "Boyz" collaborator, and teased Pinnock about her blackfishing concerns.

While Pinnock has not directly addressed Minaj, she seemingly spoke about the controversy while making a speech at her 30th birthday party. Her fiancé Andre Gray was by her side when she delivered her message to a supportive crowd of friends and family.

“I’m thirty years old. I know my character, you know my character, anyone that meets me knows my f*cking character,” said Pinnock. “That’s all I care about.” The crowd cheered her on before Gray chimed in to say if anyone was causing trouble for his future wife, they would have to deal with him.

