The blackfishing drama involving Nicki Minaj has made its way over to TikTok. In the latest Minaj controversy to sweep the internet, the Queen rapper has been going to bat for her "Boyz" collaborator, Jesy Nelson. The former Little Mix singer has faced accusations of "blackfishing" and using a "blaccent" throughout her career. People have criticized Nelson, a white British woman, for adopting behaviors associated with Black culture, causing the singer to speak out.

Nelson has admitted that she loves Black culture and Black music, and following the latest stream of blackfishing accusations, Minaj came forward to put critics in their places.

One person who allegedly called out Nelson was Leigh-Anne Pinnock, a Black woman who is Nelson's former Little Mix bandmate. Pinnock reportedly privately DMed Nelson and advised her against blackfishing, and after they were revealed, Minaj accused Pinnock of being jealous. The news traveled far and wide, and a popular music critic TikToker uploaded a video that got under Minaj's skin.

"You can do with this information what you will," said Pablo The Don on TikTok. "You will never ever catch me on Beyoncé's internet airing out a Black woman in defense of a white woman when the topic of conversation is blackfishing and how racist that is." The Barbz stormed Pablo's comments with threats and insults, and soon, Minaj made an appearance, herself.

"STFU. Once again trying to get selective outrage from your followers. The TOPIC WASNT BLACKPHISHING," Minaj commented. "YALL LOVE USING THESE TRIGGER WORDS TO GET PPL BULLIED & TO HAVE PPL DRAG ME. YOU WERE PROBABLY BULLIED A LOT TOO. YOU MAKE VIDS IN YOUR BEDROOM [smiling emoji]."

Minaj's fans supported her and have continued to take to platforms to defend her name. However, others have called out Nicki and her fanbase because, over the years, they have been accused of targeting people and cyberbullying. Check it all out below.