It's with a heavy heart that we report John Witherspoon, an entertainer with a career that has spanned decades, passed away on Tuesday. Reports of his death began to circulate on social media before they were thwarted by a few who stated that it wasn't the actor but a newscaster of the same name. However, an official announcement was made by Witherspoon's family on Twitter as they confirmed the sad report with the public.



"It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away. He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you 'POPS' always & forever. - The Witherspoon Family." The Detroit star is known for a variety of characters he's played throughout the years including his roles in Friday, House Party, Hollywood Shuffle, I'm Gonna Get You Sucka, I Got the Hook-Up, I Got the Hook-Up 2, The Meteor Man, Bulworth, The Richard Pryor Show, 227, Good Times, The Tracy Morgan Show, The Boondocks, and The Wayans Bros.

Friends and fans of the actor sent their condolences to Witherspoon's loved ones while sharing their appreciation of the comedian on social media. Check out a few mentions below, along with a few highlights of his career.