Lee Daniels and Dame Dash have been going back and forth over unpaid loans for a minute at this point. Unfortunately, things got messy and not one, but two of Dame Dash's came into the fold, demanding Daniels pay them instead of the music mogul. The two women wanted a cut because apparently, Dame Dash is in the negatives for hundreds of thousands in child support payments. Lee Daniels initially tried to get out of this one but since he was going to pay Dame, he's reached an agreement with both women as well who will receive a cut of the money owed.



According to Page Six, Daniels and the other parties have come to an agreement on how the $210,000 will be divided. The money will be divided into two upcoming payments on June 21st and July 9th. Daniels will pay $27,500 to Rachel Roy, Dash's ex-wife and the mother of two of his children, and another $27,500 to Cindy Morales who has a son with the Roc-A-Fella record co-founder. Daniels will also shell out $55K to Dash and an additional $100K to a loan company that Dash owed money to. Things aren't over just yet as Daniels will need to figure out how the remainder of the money will be paid out.

"The parties are working toward a settlement in which Roy and Morales will get every dollar they are owed,” Roy and Morales’ lawyer, Donnell Suares, said.