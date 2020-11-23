Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the best teams in the NFL this season although, on Sunday night, they faced a tough test as they were up against the only team that has managed to beat them this year, the Oakland Raiders. While the Raiders should be an easy win for a team like the Chiefs, it's clear that Kansas City's defense is shaky at best, and it allows for teams to run all over them.

With about 90 seconds to go in last night's game, the Chiefs were down 31-28 and Mahomes was sent out to lead a game-tying or game-winning drive. In the end, he pulled off the latter as he navigated his team down the field with precision, throwing a touchdown to Travis Kelce for the win.

The game-winning drive was seen by LeBron James, who took to Twitter with praise for Mahomes, saying "I mean was there any doubt on that drive!?!?! No there wasn’t," he said before Mahomes replied back.

Mahomes is making a great case for league MVP this season, and with his team sitting at 9-1, there is a pretty good chance he wins it. Not to mention, with the playoffs a couple of months away, it seems likely that the Chiefs can go on a deep run.

For those curious about the aforementioned game-winning drive, you can peep it below.