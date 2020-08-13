This past year, the Kansas City Chiefs had an incredible season as they steamrolled their competition in the playoffs and eventually defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. The team was led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes as well as a cast of dominant wide receivers and tight ends. One of those players is none other than TE Travis Kelce who has been almost unstoppable on the field. Whenever he makes the catch, you can be sure he's going to break quite a few tackles.

Kelce had two years left on his current contract with the Chiefs, and over the last few weeks, he has been working on an extension. Well, today, both sides came to an agreement as Kelce signed a four-year, $57 million extension that will keep him with the team over the course of the next six seasons. In the tweet below, Mahomes shared his thoughts on the matter and as you can tell, he has every reason to be excited right now.

The Chiefs are thought to be title contenders for next season, as many of their star weapons will be back for another year. With these players in place, the Chiefs are going to be incredibly tough to beat, as Mahomes has proven to be almost impossible to outscore.

Needless to say, the Chiefs are going to be scary.