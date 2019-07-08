Going into next season, the Los Angeles Lakers will be starting a new era of their team as they picked up Anthony Davis via trade this offseason. The team missed the playoffs last year after LeBron James went down with an injury and now, the team is looking to compete for a championship. They made some other big moves such as acquiring Danny Green, DeMarcus Cousins, and Quinn Cook while re-signing players like Rajon Rondo and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

When Davis was first acquired by the Lakers, LeBron revealed that he would be giving up the number 23 and would give it to AD. James even let fans know that he would go back to the number 6 which he wore while playing for the Miami Heat. James and AD made their number transitions official on Instagram last night as LeBron posted a photo of the two, with Davis holding up his new Lakers jersey.

Lakers fans are understandably excited about the upcoming season as they have a real chance to make it out of the Western Conference. Their biggest rivals will be the Los Angeles Clippers who just acquired Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The battle for Los Angeles begins in October and it should be one of the most interesting storylines of the season.

How do you think the Lakers will do next year?