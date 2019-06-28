LeBron James will be donning the No. 6 for the Los Angeles Lakers last season, as he has reportedly decided to relinquish his No. 23 to Anthony Davis. As we know, LeBron wore No. 6 during his stint with the Miami Heat, which included two NBA titles and a plethora of highlights, as well as his Team USA days.

In addition to bringing back the No. 6, LeBron has also hinted at bringing back his patented chalk toss next season, which only leaves his headband as the missing link to his Miami tenure.

Naturally, NBA fans had plenty to say about LeBron's number swap with Anthony Davis, and the return of the 6. Check out some of the reactions in the tweets embedded below.