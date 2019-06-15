According to new reports, the New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to trade Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hard, and three first-round picks according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Should all things well, it will finally put an end to the drama surrounding Davis' public attempts to make his way over to the West Coast squad. What would follow is a period in which the Lakers locker room reportedly suffered following LeBron James' public advocacy for Davis in place of the younger members of the Lakers' core.

There's no doubt that the Davis and James pairing will push the Lakers' toward a considerably much favorable playoff run next season and if the deal is made official after June 30th, the Lakers will still have enough wiggle room with the salary cap space to bag another top-tier free agent in a maximum contract.

The combination of Ball, Ingram, Hard, and the three picks, including the No. 4 slot, is a hefty price to pay. However, it can certainly be argued that Davis is worth the sacrifice, considering his young age of 26 years, while still having already maintained his position as one of the best players in the league at the moment.