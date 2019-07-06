He led the Toronto Raptors to their first NBA Championship, but it looks like Kawhi Leonard has found a new home. For weeks there have been rumors and speculations regarding Leonard's next move. Some have stated that Drake was doing his best to keep Leonard with his home team, others made claims that the baller was eyeing the Los Angeles Lakers, but Senior NBA Insider for Yahoo Sports Chris Haynes tweeted an hour ago he received information that Leonard has finally made a decision.

"Free agent forward Kawhi Leonard will sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources tell Yahoo Sports," Haynes wrote. If this is true, Leonard, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, will reportedly go toe-to-toe with LeBron James and Anthony Davis next season. Just hours ago, CBS Sports reported that the Lakers are still hopeful in their pursuit of Leonard, but Yahoo Sports is adamant that an official Leonard-Clippers announcement is on the horizon.

ESPN's Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that his sources revealed Leonard is expected to sign a "four-year, $142M maximum contract." He wrote, "Leonard and [Paul] George met in LA earlier in week. Clippers had long been frontrunners for Leonard, but it is unlikely he would've made final leap to sign without PG trade. Clippers imagined Leonard as part of a Lakers Big 3 --- and knew they had no choice. They did OKC deal. In the end, Kawhi Leonard didn't want to construct a Super Team with the Lakers. He wanted a co-star across the Staples corridor with the Clippers, and made it clear to Steve Ballmer and Lawrence Frank: Get PG, and I'm coming."

Are you ready for Kawhi Leonard to make a home with the Clips?