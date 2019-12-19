The classic Nike LeBron 7 "Christmas" is heading back to retailers today, December 19, at 10am ET, as Nike continues to celebrate the beloved silhouette's 10-year anniversary. The kicks, featuring a smooth black to red gradient fade and a full length Air Max unit in the midsole, will retail for $200.

Check out some early purchase links in the tweets embedded below.

During a LeBron 17 unboxing video a few months back, LeBron made a point to note that the LeBron 7 is "one of his favorites." He also showed up to Media Day prior to the start of the season in a mismatched Lakers-themed colorway, which seems to suggest that there are even more LeBron 7s in the works.

Continue scrolling for official images of the "Christmas" Nike LeBron 7s, and click here to preview the "All Star" colorway that'll be releasing in February.

